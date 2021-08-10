Gardaí arrest man after firearm and ammunition seized in Louth

The man is currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station. 
Gardaí arrest man after firearm and ammunition seized in Louth

Gardaí have arrested the man and are holding him at Dundalk Garda Station under Section 3- of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939. Picture: Arthur Carron.

Tue, 10 Aug, 2021 - 15:46
Ciarán Sunderland

A man has been arrested in Dundalk, Co Louth after gardaí seized a firearm and ammunition after a search operation. 

Gardaí investigating activity in the Old Newry road area of the town conducted a search that resulted in the seizure of a quantity of ammunition and a gun. 

In a follow up search, gardaí from the Special Detective Unit arrested a man in his 40s yesterday. 

He is currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

Investigations are ongoing. 

Read More

Three arrests after €14k in cash and nearly €34k worth of cannabis jellies seized

More in this section

Coronavirus - Tue Jan 26, 2021 Pair thought to have thrown drugs over prison wall barred from jail while on bail
Pair charged in connection to murder of toddler in Tyrone refused bail Pair charged in connection to murder of toddler in Tyrone refused bail
Boy scalded on Ryanair flight awarded €20,000 Boy scalded on Ryanair flight awarded €20,000
CC COVID SCENES

Two charged with rape of man in Dublin

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 7, 2021

  • 14
  • 15
  • 29
  • 34
  • 41
  • 46
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices