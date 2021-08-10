Gardaí arrest man after firearm and ammunition seized in Louth

A man has been arrested in Dundalk, Co Louth after gardaí seized a firearm and ammunition after a search operation.
Gardaí investigating activity in the Old Newry road area of the town conducted a search that resulted in the seizure of a quantity of ammunition and a gun.
In a follow up search, gardaí from the Special Detective Unit arrested a man in his 40s yesterday.
He is currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.
Investigations are ongoing.