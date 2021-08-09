Three arrests after €14k in cash and nearly €34k worth of cannabis jellies seized

Gardaí in Dublin have seized cannabis jellies worth an estimated €33,700 and cash in excess of €14,000 yesterday morning as part of community engagement operations targeting the sale of drugs.

Gardaí attached to Community Engagement Units in Kilmainham and Kevin Street Garda stations made the seizures in Bluebell, Dublin 12 at around 6am.

Gardaí made the discovery after a man in his mid-30s driving his vehicle was stopped and searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977/84.

A small amount of cannabis was recovered along with some cash and the man was arrested at the scene.

He was taken to Kevin Street Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A follow-up search of a residence resulted in gardaí making the seizure of the cannabis jellies along with an array of drug paraphernalia.

Two further arrests were made, a man aged in his 40s and a woman in her 30s.

The duo were detained at Kevin Street Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Both men were later charged in relation to the seizure and appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice, this morning at 10.30am.

The woman is due before the courts at a later date on September 1.

Investigations are ongoing.

Recent warnings

The seizure follows a recent Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) warning about the consumption of edible cannabis products like jellies after a teenager was hospitalised.

The FSAI issued the warning after a number of recent interceptions of products containing high levels of the psychotropic cannabis component tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) by gardaí and Revenue’s Customs Service.

THC is the psychotropic cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant that results in a euphoric or 'high' feeling in people who consume it either by smoking, vaping or eating.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1997, THC is classified as a controlled substance in Ireland with no tolerance level set.

The chemical is considered a contaminant in food, with no permitted threshold listed by the European Union.

The FSAI said it is aware of at least one incident where a teenager, who had consumed the so-called 'edibles' with their friends, was hospitalised.

It is understood the products were ordered online.

According to the Chief Executive of FSAI, Dr Pamela Byrne, THC is a "toxic contaminant" and should not be added to any food.

"Sweets containing cannabis components are dangerous, particularly for young people and those with prior health conditions who may consume them unwittingly," she said.

"We are warning consumers about the dangers from eating these sweets with cannabis products added. People should only ever buy food from reputable sources and be sure they check the food labels."