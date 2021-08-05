Probe launched after man dies at commercial premises in Tyrone

The PSNI has launched an investigation following a death at commercial premises in Co Tyrone (Niall Carson/PA)
Thu, 05 Aug, 2021 - 15:41
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Police have launched an investigation following the death of a man at a commercial premises in Co Tyrone.

The death occurred on Thursday at the site in the Granville Industrial Estate near Dungannon.

Police and ambulance attended the scene.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating an incident in which a man has died at commercial premises in the Eskragh Road area of Dungannon earlier today.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland said: “HSENI is aware of an incident in the Dungannon area and inspectors are attending the scene.”

