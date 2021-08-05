€100k of drugs discovered in parcels marked as 'clothes' and 'dog toys'

Over 6kgs of various types of illegal drugs have been seized at Dublin Mail Centre today.
With the assistance of detector dog Bailey, Revenue officers seized drugs including herbal cannabis, cannabis resin, cannabis infused edibles, ketamine and butane honey oil.
Officers also seized 180 Diazepam tablets.
The drugs were found in parcels declared as items such as 'documents', 'gifts', 'sports equipment', 'clothes', 'dog toys' and 'kitchen utensils'.
The packages originated from the US, Canada, the UK, Spain and the Netherlands.
They were destined for addresses in Dublin, Wicklow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Clare, Kerry, Leitrim, Antrim and the UK.
It is estimated that the drugs have a combined estimated value of almost €107,000.
Investigations are ongoing.