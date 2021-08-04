Defence admits actions of one man 'suspicious' but don't lead to inevitable conclusion he tortured Kevin Lunney 

The actions of one of the men accused of abducting and torturing Kevin Lunney are "very suspicious" but do not lead to the inevitable conclusion that he was one of the men who bundled the businessman into the back of an Audi, beat him at a yard and dumped him on the side of a road, a defence barrister has told the Special Criminal Court.

Michael O'Higgins SC addressed the three-judge, non-jury court today on behalf of the accused known as YZ, who can't be named for legal reasons. Mr O'Higgins warned the court to avoid coming to a conclusion that might appear logical based on suspicion but that falls short of the required level of proof.