Grow house discovered and over €550k worth of cannabis herb seized

An invesigation has been launched following the seizure of €560,000 worth of drugs in Co Meath.
At 8.30am, Gardaí carried out a search operation at a property at Kilmainhamwood in Navan.
During the course of the search, a grow house was located in a shed beside the house.
A total of 76 cannabis plants at an advanced stage of growth were seized along with 20 vacuum packed bags of cannabis herb.
In the house, 36 vacuum packed bags of cannabis herb were located.
Gardaí estimate the street value of the drugs seized is €560,00.
No arrests were made during the search and the drugs will now be sent for analysis.
Investigations are ongoing.