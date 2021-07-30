Limerick boy, 12, attacked by adult couple in case of mistaken identity

Couple wrongly believed the boy had been bullying younger girls, Cork District Court heard
It was alleged the boy was attacked by the couple, in the course of which his phone was robbed.

Fri, 30 Jul, 2021 - 20:30
Liam Heylin

A 12-year-old Limerick boy was attacked by an adult couple and robbed of his mobile phone in an apparent case of mistaken identity where the couple wrongly believed the boy had been bullying younger girls.

These were the allegations made in the course of a bail hearing.

Detective Garda Dave Barry objected to bail being granted to Denise O’Keeffe, 33, and Damian Fitzgerald, 35, who both had an address at Ballynanty Road, Limerick, and are not charged with robbery.

The case was dealt with at Cork District Court.

“We have a situation where a 12-year-old boy was attacked and robbed on the street by two grown adults,” Det Gda Barry said.

Despite objections to bail being granted to Denise O’Keeffe, Judge Olann Kelleher did grant her bail on condition she would have no contact direct or indirect with the 12-year-old alleged victim. 

She is also required to stay out of Limerick city and county and keep a nightly curfew at an address in Cork City between 9pm and 7am.

The address in Cork was given to gardaí but not disclosed in court.

Defence solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher said there were reprisals for this alleged incident and Denise O’Keeffe was attacked that night – July 20 – at a relative’s home in Limerick.

Mistaken identity

Det Garda Barry said it was alleged this was a case of mistaken identity where O’Keeffe and Fitzgerald mistakenly believed this 12-year-old boy had been bullying younger girls.

It was alleged the boy was attacked by the couple, in the course of which his phone was robbed.

O’Keeffe’s case was adjourned until September 1.

Fitzgerald has yet to apply for bail. He was remanded in custody on the same robbery charge to appear at Limerick District Court on August 4, when it is anticipated he will make an application for bail.

