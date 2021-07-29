Man arrested and €43k worth of drugs seized in Dublin

Drugs worth over €43,000 have been seized in Dublin this morning.

281g of MDMA, 2,600 ecstasy tablets and five cannabis plants have been recovered in Terenure.

The discovery was made at a property in a joint operation by Revenue's Customs Service and gardaí.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and is being held at Terenure Garda Station.

He is detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The search operation took place as part of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected to be involved in organised crime.

The value of all the drugs seized is estimated to be approximately €43,660.

Investigations are ongoing.