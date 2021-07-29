Woman injured following aggravated burglary at house in Kildare

Thu, 29 Jul, 2021 - 13:55

A woman has been injured and a number of items were stolen following an aggravated burglary at a house in Kildare.

Gardaí said that at around 5am a man armed with what is believed to be a knife, entered the house.

The occupants awoke and “confronted the man who injured the woman of the house, while trying to escape”.

A number of items were taken from the property.

Gardaí added that a search of the scene and surrounding property commenced and a man fitting the description of the suspect was arrested.

He was conveyed to Kildare Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A number of items of property were located in the area also.

Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing.

