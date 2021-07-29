Woman injured following aggravated burglary at house in Kildare

A woman has been injured and a number of items were stolen following an aggravated burglary at a house in Kildare.
Gardaí are investigating the incident that occurred in Athy in the early house of this morning.
Gardaí said that at around 5am a man armed with what is believed to be a knife, entered the house.
The occupants awoke and “confronted the man who injured the woman of the house, while trying to escape”.
Gardaí said that the woman received medical treatment at the scene.
A number of items were taken from the property.
Gardaí added that a search of the scene and surrounding property commenced and a man fitting the description of the suspect was arrested.
He was conveyed to Kildare Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
A number of items of property were located in the area also.
Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing.