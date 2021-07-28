Gardaí hopeful of progress over alleged rape of female soldier at quarantine hotel

Gardaí are hopeful of making progress in their investigation into the alleged rape of a female soldier in a Dublin quarantine hotel earlier this week.

A forensic examination was conducted at the scene — a hotel in south Dublin City — after the woman went to gardaí early on Tuesday.

The hotel is one of six that are being used as quarantine centres for some travellers coming into the country.

Defence Forces personnel have a coordination role between hotels, private security, and State bodies involved in the system, and provide logistical support.

Specialist detectives are leading the investigation and gardaí are understood to be confident in identifying all of the people who were at the hotel on the night in question.

The alleged attack took place on Monday night, and was reported by the woman early on Tuesday morning.

Gardaí at Pearse Street Garda Station stated that all the necessary preliminary steps were taken straight away.

The regular garda unit sealed off the scene, secured CCTV and other technical evidence, and gathered information on the guest list and staff on duty.

In addition to Defence Forces personnel assigned, other people on duty included private security and hotel staff.

The regular unit also organised taking the victim to the sexual assault treatment unit for necessary medical care and procedures.

The investigation was handed over by the regular unit to the Divisional Protection Services Unit (PSU), which is based in nearby Kevin Street Garda Station, later on Tuesday.

The PSU, which are now replicated in all 28 divisions, comprise of trained detectives specialising in the investigation of sexual and domestic crimes, and offences against children.

These detectives will take a statement from the woman and conduct a criminal investigation.

Officers will examine who went into and out of the hotel during the relevant time period. As well as those working or staying in the hotel, they will see if anyone else entered the hotel.

It is understood gardaí are confident of making progress in the investigation.

In a statement, Garda Headquarters said: “Gardaí are investigating an allegation of an assault at a south city centre hotel. Investigations are ongoing.”

The Defence Forces said they were aware of the allegation.

In a statement, they added: “As this matter is subject to an ongoing Garda investigation, it would not be appropriate to comment further.”

Contact: National 24-Hour Rape Crisis Helpline: 1800 778 888