Gardaí investigate alleged rape of Defence Forces member at quarantine hotel

Gardaí are investigating the alleged rape of a female member of the Defence Forces at a Dublin hotel used for mandatory hotel quarantine.

The incident happened late on Monday night at the hotel in the south inner city where the woman was with her colleagues.

The woman reported it to the gardaí on Tuesday morning and an investigation has begun.

A specialist unit from the gardaí that focuses on the investigation of domestic and sexual crimes is investigating the alleged rape.

The scene has been preserved at the hotel and a forensic examination was completed.

The female member of the Defence Forces was taken to a sexual assault unit for treatment.

Gardaí confirmed an investigation is taking place into an alleged assault at a Dublin hotel.

The Defence Forces also confirmed it is aware of the alleged rape.

"Óglaigh na hÉireann are aware of an alleged incident that recently took place in a hotel that is currently in use for the purpose of mandatory hotel quarantine.

"As the matter is the subject of an ongoing Garda investigation, it is inappropriate and not possible for us to comment any further," the statement said.

No arrests have been made but gardaí are expected to carry out further interviews and gather statements in the coming days.

Members of the Defence Forces have been working with the Department of Health to operate the mandatory hotel quarantine system since its inception.

Members do not provide security as this is conducted by private security companies. However, the Defence Forces provides oversight and assistance, as well as acting as liaison for the State.