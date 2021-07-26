Two arrested after man scammed out of €28k on dating website

Gardaí have arrested a man and a woman in connection with an online romance fraud.

The woman is currently being detained at Finglas Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 after her arrest in connection with an ongoing investigation into online romance fraud.

Aged in her 40s, she was arrested in Dublin for offences against Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006 this morning.

Gardaí investigating the scam for the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) arrested the man last Thursday but later released him without charge.

The man aged in his 20s was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Tipperary Garda Station.

Gardaí made the arrests after discovering a man located in the east of the country was defrauded of €28,000 on a dating website.

The sum of money was laundered through the accounts of the man and the woman based in Tipperary and Dublin respectively.

A separate sum of money was laundered through the man's accounts-the proceeds of another invoice redirect fraud against an Irish-based company.

A vehicle was also seized during the arrest operation this morning.

Previous targets

It is the second set of arrests made in the course of this investigation after gardaí arrested three men last September.

The previous arrests were made in the course of search operations in west Dublin and Navan in Co Meath.

Gardaí also seized a number of devices for examination during the searches.

A previous victim was convinced to transfer large sums of money over a nin-month period to accounts in Ireland, Turkey, Dubai and Vietnam.

Gardaí said the scam is unique as to date it was thought fraudsters operated outside of the country to defraud people online.

Investigations are ongoing.