Judge berates man for his 'abhorrent' behaviour towards Cork hospital staff

The judge adjourned sentencing until October 21 to see how the accused would behave.
The public order incident occurred on December 12, 2019, at the Accident & Emergency unit of Mercy University hospital. File photo: Eddie O'Hare

Fri, 23 Jul, 2021 - 20:04
Liam Heylin

A District Court judge described as disgraceful and abhorrent a 47-year-old man’s threatening behaviour towards hospital staff who were trying to give him medical assistance.

“Of all the people you were threatening towards, you behaved in this way with the people who were trying to help you,” Judge Olann Kelleher said.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said the accused man – Anthony White, who is from Ennis, County Clare, and now living with Cork Simon Community in Cork – was disgusted with his own behaviour.

Mr Burke said the accused man was all the more disappointed to be informed of the details of his own drunken behaviour as he has relatives who work in hospitals.

“He was an army man and left 17 years ago. He has numerous serious health difficulties. He has not taken a drink for over a year,” Mr Burke said.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the public order incident occurred on December 12, 2019, at the Accident & Emergency unit of Mercy University hospital.

Anthony White was drinking vodka and was directed to leave the area by gardaí. He did so but returned a short time later when he was abusive to hospital staff and to gardaí.

He pleaded guilty to being threatening and abusive and being drunk and a danger – charges for which he had numerous previous convictions.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “It is absolutely disgraceful and abhorrent that he would behave in this way with people who are trying to help him.” Rather than finalising the case the judge said he would adjourn sentencing until October 21 to see how the accused would behave.

