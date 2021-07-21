More than 1.6m cigarettes seized in Dublin

More than 1.6m cigarettes have been seized following two searches in Dublin.

On Tuesday, as a result of an intelligence-led operation, Revenue officers seized almost 750,000 cigarettes at Dublin Airport.

Revenue said that this follows the seizure of 900,000 cigarettes last Friday at a storage facility in the Dublin 11 area, in a related operation.

A UK National was questioned and investigations are ongoing, according to Revenue.

The cigarettes arrived here from China, via Poland, and were addressed to the same consignee. They were branded ‘Benson and Hedges’.

Revenue said that the cigarettes seized as a result of both operations have a combined retail value of over €1.1m, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €910,000.

The seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

"If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295."