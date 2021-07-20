Kevin Lunney trial: gardaí found 'Forensic Casebook' at home of accused

A garda searching the home of one of the men accused of abducting and assaulting Kevin Lunney found a book titled 'The Forensic Casebook, The Science of Crime Scene Investigation', the Special Criminal Court has heard
Kevin Lunney has told the court he was abducted, beaten, doused in bleach and cut with a Stanley knife. File picture

Tue, 20 Jul, 2021 - 15:39
Eoin Reynolds

A garda searching the home of one of the men accused of abducting and assaulting businessman Kevin Lunney found a book titled, The Forensic Casebook, The Science of Crime Scene Investigation, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

Detective Garda Lisa Young told Sean Guerin SC for the prosecution she was part of a Garda search team at the Dublin 3 apartment belonging to the accused man named as YZ, who cannot be named for legal reasons. She found the book, written by Ngaire Genge, in the main bedroom.

Michael Hourigan BL, for YZ, asked Det Gda Young if she was aware that the book was easily available on Amazon. She said, "I would imagine so."

YZ, 40, from Dublin 3; Alan O’Brien, 40, of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, Dublin 3; Darren Redmond, 27, from Caledon Road, East Wall, Dublin 3; and Luke O’Reilly (67), with an address at Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan, have all pleaded not guilty to false imprisonment and intentionally causing serious harm to Mr Lunney at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co Cavan on September 17, 2019.

Kevin Lunney testimony

Mr Lunney has told the court he was bundled into the boot of a car near his home and driven to a container where he was threatened and told to resign as a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings. 

His abductors cut him with a Stanley knife, stripped him to his boxer shorts, doused him in bleach, broke his leg with two blows of a wooden bat, beat him on the ground, cut his face and scored the letters QIH into his chest. 

They left him bloodied, beaten and shivering on a country road at Drumcoghill in Co Cavan where he was discovered by a man driving a tractor.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt is presiding in the ongoing trial with Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge David McHugh.

