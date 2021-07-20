Kevin Lunney trial: gardaí found 'Forensic Casebook' at home of accused

A garda searching the home of one of the men accused of abducting and assaulting businessman Kevin Lunney found a book titled, The Forensic Casebook, The Science of Crime Scene Investigation, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

Detective Garda Lisa Young told Sean Guerin SC for the prosecution she was part of a Garda search team at the Dublin 3 apartment belonging to the accused man named as YZ, who cannot be named for legal reasons. She found the book, written by Ngaire Genge, in the main bedroom.