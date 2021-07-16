Designer handbags, clothes, cash, and over €230k recovered in CAB raid

The investigation focuses on an individual invovled in the supply and sale of cannabis.
Designer handbags, clothes, cash, and over €230k recovered in CAB raid

Designer goods seized by CAB during yesterday's search operation. Picture: Gardaí

Fri, 16 Jul, 2021 - 19:00
Ciarán Sunderland

Over €16,000 and £3,000 in cash has been seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) during an operation in Dublin on Wednesday this week.

CAB searched two properties in Dublin 1 and Dublin 15, as well as businesses in Meath and Dublin.

Seized cash recovered during the CAB raid. Picture: Gardaí
Seized cash recovered during the CAB raid. Picture: Gardaí

Officers also seized designer handbags and clothing, electronic devices, and documents relating to financial and property transactions.

Seized clothing taken in the CAB raid.
Seized clothing taken in the CAB raid.

As a result of further inquiries, CAB have also restrained funds of €238,000.

The total assets seized during the operation include: 

• €16,245 cash 

• £3,280 Sterling cash 

• Designer handbags and clothing (including Moncler, Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent and Hermes) 

• Electronic devices 

• Documentation in relation to financial and property transactions

Designer goods recovered during the CAB raid.
Designer goods recovered during the CAB raid.

CAB's investigation is focused on the assets of an individual suspected to be involved in the cultivation, sale, and supply of controlled drugs through a network of cannabis grow houses.

Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

judge gavel on a blue wooden background Man fails to have ruling that homes were bought with proceeds of crime struck down
Cameron Blair trial witness jailed for going to Ayia Napa when due to give evidence Cameron Blair trial witness jailed for going to Ayia Napa when due to give evidence
'Devoted' Cork mother who picked daughter up by her hair avoids conviction 'Devoted' Cork mother who picked daughter up by her hair avoids conviction
#cab
Designer handbags, clothes, cash, and over €230k recovered in CAB raid

Two arrested and €130k worth of cannabis seized in joint operation targeting organised crime

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

  • 3
  • 9
  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 47
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices