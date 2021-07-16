Designer handbags, clothes, cash, and over €230k recovered in CAB raid

Over €16,000 and £3,000 in cash has been seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) during an operation in Dublin on Wednesday this week.
CAB searched two properties in Dublin 1 and Dublin 15, as well as businesses in Meath and Dublin.
Officers also seized designer handbags and clothing, electronic devices, and documents relating to financial and property transactions.
As a result of further inquiries, CAB have also restrained funds of €238,000.
The total assets seized during the operation include:
• €16,245 cash
• £3,280 Sterling cash
• Designer handbags and clothing (including Moncler, Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent and Hermes)
• Electronic devices
• Documentation in relation to financial and property transactions
CAB's investigation is focused on the assets of an individual suspected to be involved in the cultivation, sale, and supply of controlled drugs through a network of cannabis grow houses.
Investigations are ongoing.