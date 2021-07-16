Two arrested and €130k worth of cannabis seized in joint operation targeting organised crime

Seized cannabis recovered during today's raid along with two arrests. Picture: Gardaí

Fri, 16 Jul, 2021 - 18:06
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí and Revenue had made two arrests and seized over €130,000 worth of illegal cannabis in a joint operation targeting organised crime in Dublin. 

The arrest and seizure was part of an ongoing investigation into the Blanchardstown area of Dublin. 

Revenue Customs Service along with gardaí from the Blanchardstown Garda Station and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau took part in the operation that uncovered 6.68kg of herbal cannabis. 
The seized drugs are pending analysis but are estimated to have a street value of €133,600. 

As part of the search, two arrests were made, the first, a man aged 22 and the second, a woman aged 41. 

Both were taken into custody on drug trafficking offences. 

The man and the woman are currently detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing

