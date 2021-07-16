Covid infection rates drop in Waterford but remain high in Limerick and Donegal 

Dungarvan has seen cases drop by nearly half but the virus remains worryingly persistent elsewhere
Covid testing taking place in Ballysimon Industrial Estate, Limerick, as case numbers in the region remain stubbornly high. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Fri, 16 Jul, 2021 - 17:58
Ciarán Sunderland

Regions in Co Donegal continue to report the highest rate of Covid-19 infections as the Delta variant continues to spread across Ireland.

However, Waterford has seen some improvement after Dungarvan had reported one of the highest incidence rates in the country.

The latest local electoral area (LEA) data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), details Covid infection rates across 166 areas and shows the continued high rates of infection in the Ulster and Munster counties.

Donegal 

Buncrana in Co Donegal is again the region with the highest infection rate in Ireland with an incidence rate of 1,073 cases per 100,000 people or one in 93 positive tests reported. Last week the infection rate was recorded as 880.8 cases per 100,000 of the population-up from 608.1 the previous week. Carndonagh reported 848.9 cases per 100,000 while Letterkenny recorded 346 cases per 100,000.

Dublin

In Dublin, infection rates for confirmed cases vary from 429 per 100,000 in Ongar to 211.5 in Tallaght South. Elsewhere, infection rates are as low as 82 cases per 100,000 in Balbriggan and 160.2 in Killiney-Shankhill.

Limerick

In Munster, Limerick City North recorded the highest rates of Covid infection at 509.9 per 100,000 after weeks of public health appeals for compliance with coronavirus regulations. The region was one of the first to experience a spike in cases as the country began to exit lockdown.

Waterford

Last week, Dungarvan in Co Waterford had 770.8 cases per 100,000 population, up from 600.1 the previous week and this has fallen by nearly half to 404.9.

Cork and Kerry 

Killarney in Co Kerry has the highest incidence rate in the county at 277, while in Cork, Skibbereen reports the highest rate at 145.3.

Low infection rates 

Numerous areas in the country have reported cases at rates less than five cases in the last two weeks.

These include Muinebeag in Co Carlow, Kanturk in Co Cork, and Carrick-on-Suir, in Co Tipperary.

Delta spread 

Health authorities have continued to warn about the potential impact of the Delta variant on Ireland’s reopening as the government’s vaccination programme progresses.

This afternoon, health minister Stephen Donelly said 200 people could end up in intensive care receiving treatment for the virus with an impact on healthcare procedures as a result.

The health minister did however say the vaccine programme continues to progress well and was "going from strength to strength".

Mr Donnelly said the five millionth vaccine dose will be administered this weekend.


