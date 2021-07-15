Millions of cigarettes disguised on container from Rotterdam seized in Dublin Port

Revenue officers also used a mobile x-ray scanner to discover the illegal cigarettes. 
Millions of cigarettes disguised on container from Rotterdam seized in Dublin Port

The illegal cigarettes were disguised as furniture. Picture: Revenue

Thu, 15 Jul, 2021 - 18:41
Ciarán Sunderland

Revenue has seized millions of cigarettes at Dublin Port as a result of routine profiling estimated to be worth more than €7m. 

Disguised as furniture, revenue officers with the assistance of a detective dog, Waffle, discovered the cigarettes concealed in a container. 

The 10.5 million cigarettes are thought to be worth €7,350,000 and represent a potential loss to the Exchequer of €5,754,000.

The illegal cigarettes originated from Vietnam. Picture: Revenue
The illegal cigarettes originated from Vietnam. Picture: Revenue

Branded 'Blue River' the cigarettes arrived on a container from Rotterdam and originated from Vietnam. 

Revenue officers also used a mobile x-ray scanner to discover the illegal cigarettes. 

The search was conducted as part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products. 

Members of the public or businesses with information regarding smuggling can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.

Investigations are ongoing. 

More in this section

CC GREEN PARTY Government says Ceta 'investor courts' does not mean 'wholesale handing over of sovereignty'
Cahirmee horse fair Tipperary teenager who sexually assaulted friend in field has detention deferred
Corkman jailed for lifting woman's skirt while saying 'Woo' on city street Corkman jailed for lifting woman's skirt while saying 'Woo' on city street
#crime#smuggling
Courts of Criminal Justice, Dublin

Charges dropped against one woman in Munster rape trial after 'number of developments'

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

  • 3
  • 9
  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 47
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices