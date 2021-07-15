Millions of cigarettes disguised on container from Rotterdam seized in Dublin Port

Revenue has seized millions of cigarettes at Dublin Port as a result of routine profiling estimated to be worth more than €7m.
Disguised as furniture, revenue officers with the assistance of a detective dog, Waffle, discovered the cigarettes concealed in a container.
The 10.5 million cigarettes are thought to be worth €7,350,000 and represent a potential loss to the Exchequer of €5,754,000.
Branded 'Blue River' the cigarettes arrived on a container from Rotterdam and originated from Vietnam.
Revenue officers also used a mobile x-ray scanner to discover the illegal cigarettes.
The search was conducted as part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.
Members of the public or businesses with information regarding smuggling can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.
Investigations are ongoing.