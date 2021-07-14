Mallow man assaulted security after being thrown out of pub

A Mallow man assaulted a security man and smashed panes of glass with a crowbar after being put out of a pub in Cork City.

Paul Hennessy, aged 31, of 14 Upper Duhallow Park, Mallow, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to charges of causing criminal damage, producing a crowbar and assault causing harm to a security man at the Old Oak pub.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said Hennessy brandished some kind of iron bar outside the Old Oak on Oliver Plunkett St on November 18. 2019, and damaged glass panes near the entrance.

A security man said he was struck with a long metal object and that the man who struck him also broke two panes of glass.

Sgt Davis said Hennessy would not calm down and co-operate with gardaí and was repeatedly warned that pepper-spray would have to be used, which it eventually was.

Sgt Davis said the security man sustained soft tissue injuries.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said: “[Hennessy] was in the licensed premises. He was requested to leave. He did not feel he was doing anything inappropriate.

“He realised his jacket was inside. There was an argument about retrieval of his jacket. As a consequence, the guards were called.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “He decided to take the law into his own hands and break windows of the Old Oak. That would ordinarily lead to a prison sentence.

"In his favour, he did something about his drink problem and he paid compensation for the damage he caused. That keeps him out of jail. He paid €1,000 to the premises.”

Judge Kelleher then imposed a fine of €500 on Hennessy for the criminal damage.

On the charge of assault causing harm to the security man, Judge Kelleher said the defendant could do 200 hours of community service instead of five months in prison.

Finally, he was given a four-month suspended sentence for possession of the crowbar during the incident.

“You escaped jail on this occasion,” the judge said.