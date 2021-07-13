Widow settles case over death of Kerry golf pro Liam Duggan that left children 'shattered'

University Hospital Kerry has apologised and acknowledged the “deficit of care” which resulted in the untimely death of 37-year-old father of two, Liam Duggan.

The pro-golfer died of a rare form of colitis after he had attended at University Hospital Kerry, Tralee, in 2017.

It was claimed by the Duggan side that the 37-year-old was allegedly discharged from the Kerry hospital prematurely. It was further claimed he was not given an abdominal CT scan at the hospital at the end of March 2017 which would have shown ongoing serious inflammation of the colon and led to an early and curative colectomy and his survival.

The High Court today heard an apology was given to Mr Duggan’s widow Catherine and she has settled a High Court action over his death.

The apology to Mrs Duggan read: “University Hospital Kerry would like to acknowledge the deficits of care which resulted in the untimely death of your husband and father Liam. We recognise that his loss has had a profound and devastating effect on you and your family.”

The apology from the hospital general manager added: “I wish to offer my heartfelt apologies for the shortcomings in the care provided and for the distress suffered by you, Jack and Amelia.” The six-figure settlement was reached after mediation. The details of the settlement are confidential.

Mrs Duggan’s Counsel, Eugene Gleeson SC instructed by HOMS Assist, told the court that the apology was of considerable assistance to the Duggan family. He said the case had been settled for a substantial sum after mediation.

Catherine Duggan, Myglass East, Ballymacelligott, Tralee, Co. Kerry, had sued the HSE over the care and treatment given to her husband when he attended University Hospital Kerry in March 2017 with abdominal pain and vomiting. Mr Duggan was treated and a diagnosis of pseudomembranous colitis which is an inflammation of the large intestine was made on March 23. It was claimed he was discharged allegedly prematurely on April 3, 2017, while still symptomatic.

Mr Duggan was admitted back to the hospital nine days later on April 12, 2017, with further abdominal pain and vomiting and diarrhoea and with a high temperature.

It is claimed he was given fluids and on April 13, 2017, an urgent colonoscopy and CT scan of the abdomen was planned and he was admitted to ICU. However, he was critically ill at this stage and required intubation.

Mr Duggan was transferred to Cork University Hospital ICY for renal support. His condition deteriorated and he was suffering multi-organ failure and required blood transfusions.

Mr Duggan died on May 9, 2017.

Inquest

A later inquest into Mr Duggan’s death was told by Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster, that Liam Duggan died of natural causes. The cause of death was given as multiple organ failure due to septic shock due to colitis.

In the proceedings, it was claimed Mr Duggan had been discharged from the Kerry hospital while still symptomatic. It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to take an abdominal CT scan on March 28 and 29, 2017, which, it is claimed, would have demonstrated ongoing serious inflammation of Mr Duggan’s colon.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to perform an earlier colectomy on Mr Duggan which his side alleged would, on balance according to its medical experts, have led to Mr Duggan’s survival.

The HSE, the court heard, admitted negligence in the case but had denied it was a contributory factor to Mr Duggan’s death.

Mr Justice Paul Coffey congratulated the parties on reaching a settlement of what he said was a tragic case.

Family statement

In a statement outside the Four Courts afterwards Mrs Duggan said the loss of her husband left her two children Jack and Amelia shattered.

“The traffic loss of Jack and Amelia’s Dad at such an early age especially when that loss should not have happened left both children shattered,” she said.

She described her husband as “such a family man” who was loved so much and she said his life revolved around his family.

“We have had to fight tooth and nail to bring justice for Liam who should have been in the prime of his life. We have fought hard the last four years to get to today. After a four-year battle I hope that Liam gets to rest in peace,” she said.