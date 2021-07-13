Driver stopped by gardaí with €40k worth of cannabis denied bail

Gardaí stopped a man driving through White’s Cross with €40,000 worth of cannabis and in a follow-up search of a farmhouse in the area they found another €80,000 worth of the drug.

Detective Garda Declan Keane made these allegations at Cork District Court.

He arrested the 33-year-old man on Friday, July 9, and has now charged him with two counts of having cannabis for sale or supply. The first charge relates to a car at White’s Cross. The second concerns a farmhouse at Temple Michael, White’s Cross, both on July 9.

Det Garda Keane objected to bail being granted to the accused on the basis of the garda belief that the accused man – Egidijus Kozolovas of The Avenue, Ardpatrick, Blackpool, Cork – would not turn up to stand trial if he was granted bail.

Objected to bail

The detective also objected to bail on the basis of the seriousness of the alleged drugs seizures.

“The evidence in the case is very strong. It is alleged that he was observed exiting the farmhouse at White’s Cross with packages and placing them in the car and that these were seized when the car was stopped.

“A warrant was then obtained for the search of the farm house. It is alleged 2kg of cannabis were found in the car with a street value of €40,000 and 4kg were found in the farmhouse were found in the farmhouse with an approximate value of €80,000, subject to valuations.

“He has holidays books for two weeks’ time in Turkey. I believe he won’t face the charges if he is granted bail,” Det Garda Keane said.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, asked for bail for the accused on conditions but the detective said there were no bail conditions to which they would agree.

The accused did not give evidence in his application for bail.

Judge Olann Kelleher said they were serious charges and he was refusing bail. The accused was remanded in custody to appear in Cork District Court by video link in one week.

Mr Burke said the accused was on job seekers allowance.