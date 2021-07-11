€80,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb seized in Dublin

Suspected cannabis herb worth in excess of €80,000 has been seized in Dublin.

Gardaí made the seizure in the course of a planned operation in north Dublin on Saturday.

The suspected drugs were seized at a residential property in Donabate by gardaí from the Divisional Drugs based at Coolock Station.

A man in his 50s was arrested and detained for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Swords Garda Station.

Gardaí said he has since been released pending further enquiries.

A spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing.

The search was carried out as a part of Operation Tara.