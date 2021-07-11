€80,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb seized in Dublin

A man in his 50s was arrested and detained for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Swords Garda Station
€80,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb seized in Dublin

Gardaí made the seizure in the course of a planned operation in north Dublin on Saturday.

Sun, 11 Jul, 2021 - 08:57

Suspected cannabis herb worth in excess of €80,000 has been seized in Dublin.

Gardaí made the seizure in the course of a planned operation in north Dublin on Saturday.

The suspected drugs were seized at a residential property in Donabate by gardaí from the Divisional Drugs based at Coolock Station.

A man in his 50s was arrested and detained for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Swords Garda Station.

Gardaí said he has since been released pending further enquiries.

A spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing.

The search was carried out as a part of Operation Tara.

More in this section

Two arrested following €160k cannabis seizure in Cork Two arrested following €160k cannabis seizure in Cork
DINAS BIMBIRAS Lithuanian national charged after container with 116 stolen bikes seized
KADIMA MBUYE Knife threat accused gets bail after hotel confrontation
€80,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb seized in Dublin

Man arrested after gardaí seize €40,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 10, 2021

  • 17
  • 27
  • 30
  • 35
  • 42
  • 47
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices