Sentencing of ex RTÉ producer Creaven on child sex assault charges adjourned until November

The sentencing of former RTÉ producer Kieran Creaven for sexually assaulting and sexually exploiting children has been adjourned to November.

The accused, who is in custody, appeared via video-link for his case which was listed for sentence before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Friday.

Lorcan Staines SC, defending, applied to Judge Melanie Greally for an adjournment and told her the application was not opposed by the prosecution.

He also asked for an updated probation and welfare report.

Judge Greally adjourned sentencing until November 5, 2021, and remanded Creaven on the same terms and conditions until that date when he will be produced via video link.

In May 2021 Creaven (58), of Adelaide Street, Dun Laoghaire, admitted to sexually exploiting three children at an address in Ireland. He also admitted to sexually assaulting two children and sexually exploiting another child in the Philippines.

Creaven pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting three children at an address in Ireland on dates between May 26, 2017, and July 10, 2017. He also pleaded guilty to several counts of possessing child pornography.

Creaven pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two unidentified children at a location in the Philippines on dates in October 2014 and to sexually exploiting an unidentified child via a Skype conversation at a location in the Philippines on July 24, 2017.

He entered further guilty pleas to three counts of possession of child pornography at an unknown location in England on November 18, 2017.

The court heard these offences related to two videos on an SC card, one video on a mobile phone and one video and one image on a disk.

Creaven also pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography at an address in Ireland on November 20, 2017. The court heard this offence related to the contents of a Skype conversation.

Mr Staines told the court in May that his client was undergoing psychological assessment and was awaiting a report that may take six to eight weeks.