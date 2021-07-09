Man who put zip-lock bag of white powder in his mouth to conceal it from gardaí jailed

A young man who put a plastic zip-lock bag containing residue of white powder in his mouth in an effort to conceal it from gardaí has been jailed for three months.

Evan Hurley of Ballinure Lawn, Mahon, Cork, pleaded guilty to obstructing the drugs search.

Sergeant Pat Lyons outlined the background to the offence.

Just before midnight on June 1, gardaí saw Evan Hurley on the South Mall. The young man turned his back to gardaí and appeared to place something in his mouth.

Suspecting he may have had drugs in his possession, the gardaí notified him they were going to carry out a drugs search.

“He spat out a small zip-lock plastic bag with white powder and saliva. Evan Hurley was slurring his words and said, ‘Go f*** yourself… f*** off you c***’,” Sgt Lyons said.

Threatening behaviour

As well as admitting obstruction of the drugs search he also pleaded guilty to being drunk and a danger and engaging in threatening behaviour.

He also pleaded guilty to a drunkenness charge related to an incident at Kennedy Park on Victoria Road when gardaí woke him up when they responded to a call about his welfare when he was drunk on a park bench.

He had 25 previous convictions for the drunkenness charge and 20 counts for threatening behaviour.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused man was serving an 18-month sentence imposed recently at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Mr Buttimer said Hurley co-operated in the investigation of these new matters and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.