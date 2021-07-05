Family of murdered Limerick widow pay tribute to 'impeccable' police work which caught her killer

The family of Rose Hanrahan said it was down to the "impeccable" work of Limerick gardaí that her murderer is now serving a life sentence.

Mrs Hanrahan’s niece, Avril Kenny, was speaking outside the Central Criminal Court on behalf of the family on Monday after Romanian man Alexandru Iordache received the mandatory life sentence for his crime.

Ms Kenny said her aunt was a kind and generous woman, loved by all who knew her.

Murder Victim Rose Hanrahan.

“It’s been an extremely difficult three and a half years for her family and friends, waiting for the person responsible for her death to be held accountable,” she said.

“Alexandru Iordache targeted a vulnerable, elderly widow, with no ability to defend herself. His sentencing today doesn’t give us any reprieve from the pain and sorrow he caused, but it is at least a relief to know that he will never be able to hurt anyone again.

It is down to the impeccable work performed by the Limerick gardaí that Alexandru Iordache is now serving a life sentence.

“The extensive work carried out by the investigating team ensured that no stone was left unturned and every aspect of this case was performed meticulously.”

Family extremely grateful

She said the family was extremely grateful to all involved in the case for their dedication and expertise.

She offered particular thanks to Chief Superintendent Derek Smart, Superintendent Dermot O’Connor, Inspector Jimmy Ruddle, Detective Enda Haugh and family liaison officer Garda Loretta Cregan.

“They demonstrated an immense amount of compassion, kindness and understanding throughout the investigation and legal proceedings,” she said.

“They assured that we were constantly updated on developments. Their reassurance and support got us through many tough times with the confidence that this day would come. We will be forever grateful to them all.”

Alexandru Iordache received a life sentence for the killing.

The family also thanked the prosecution team, including senior counsel Anne-Marie Lawlor and State solicitor Catherine Fanning.

“Finally, we would like to say how grateful we are to the community of Thomandgate and the wider Limerick community for their support throughout the investigation and in memory of Rosie,” she added.

Superintendent Dermot O’Connor also spoke outside the court after the sentencing.

“The tragic sequence of events, which unfolded in Thomandgate in Limerick in December 2017 has left a family traumatised and has left a community in shock,” he noted.

Massive Garda investigation

Iordache had no ties to the community and Supt O’Connor said Monday’s successful outcome had come about as a result of a massive Garda investigation.

He said the investigation team had received tremendous support from various national Garda units, State agencies, Interpol and Europol, as well as mutual assistance from various police forces internationally. He thanked the police forces of Romania and the United Kingdom in particular.

“All played a crucial role in solving this crime,” he said.

“We hope that today’s result… helps bring some closure to the family of Rose Hanrahan, and also provides reassurance to the community in which she lived, a community in which she was so highly regarded and so dearly loved,” he said.