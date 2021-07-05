Man gets life for murder of Limerick widow Rose Hanrahan

Man gets life for murder of Limerick widow Rose Hanrahan

Rose Hanrahan from Limerick was strangled in her home.

Mon, 05 Jul, 2021 - 13:21
Natasha Reid

A 47-year-old man has been jailed for life for the murder of an elderly Limerick woman, whom he targeted in the supermarket, followed and later strangled in her home.

The father-of-two had ‘shoulder surfed’ 78-year-old Rose ‘Rosie’ Hanrahan, while the widow paid for groceries in December 2017, the day after he had arrived in Ireland.

Alexandru Iordache
Alexandru Iordache

Alexandru Iordache left the country again a week later, but was tracked down through DNA he left behind.

The Romanian, with a previous address at Dreptatti Street, Bucharest, had pleaded guilty to her murder on or about December 14-15, 2017, at New Road, Thomondgate, Limerick City.

He received the mandatory life sentence at the Central Criminal Court on Monday.

