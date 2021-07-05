Man who defaced Covid-19 signs ordered to carry out community service

A Frenchman who pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a number of Covid-19 signs with words such as "junk science" and "lies" has been ordered to carry out 100 hours of community service.

Lionel Thomas, aged 52, of Elm Cottage, Goggin's Hill, Ballinhassig in Cork pleaded guilty to five counts of criminal damage and to three counts of trespass after spray painting signs in Kinsale and Ballinspittle in October and November 2020.

At a sitting of Bandon District Court Court Judge James McNulty heard that Mr Thomas strongly disagreed with the Government's public health response to the Covid-19 outbreak. He has since "rationalised it" and accepted his behaviour had been wrong.

Criminal damage

The first offence occurred on October 21, 2020 when gardaí were made aware of criminal damage that had occurred overnight in a branch of Smyth's SuperValu in Kinsale. The words 'No lockdown, don't comply' were sprayed in black over Covid-19 signage.

Seven days later gardaí were notified of another criminal damage incident, on this occasion at a branch of Bandon Co-Op in Kinsale dating from October 22, in which five Covid-19 public health signs had been defaced — three outside the main shop door and two others outside the yard gate. The words 'bull', 'scam', junk' and 'junk science' were used.

Lionel Thomas defaced Covid-19 signs in a number of locations.

A further incident occurred on November 4 2020 when management at Ballinspittle National School reported criminal damage onsite.

Three signs erected by the school were defaced with the words 'junk' and 'don't comply with bs'.

On the same day signs erected at the plaza on the main street in Ballinspittle by Cork County Council were defaced with the words 'junk' and 'lies'.

A branch of Barryroe Co-Op also had the words 'junk science' and 'lies' sprayed over signage, within the confines of the store.

CCTV footage

The court heard that CCTV footage was taken from a number of locations. Mr Thomas was identified and a search was carried out of his house and his vehicle on November 24, 2020. Gardai recovered cans of spray paint.

The cost of repairing the damage at SuperValu was estimated at €1,000, with the damage at Bandon Co-Op estimated at €200, that at the national school estimated at €250, the repairs to the plaza estimated at €260, and the cost to fix the damage at Barryroe Co-Op put at €50.

Mr Thomas, who has no previous convictions, brought a total of €1,760 to court for reparation. Judge McNulty ordered that the funds be handed over in their entirety to the National School as the businesses were in a better postition to take on the costs.

Defence solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said his client had been surviving on a pension he had cashed in two years ago and had been planning to move to Switzerland.

Mr Taaffe said that Thomas believed the Government's response to the pandemic was "totalitarian". He believed there was a lack of both debate "and a medium to vent his frustration".

Mr Thomas, who has a background in IT, was deemed suitable for community service. Judge McNulty said that Thomas viewed himself as a conscientious objector.

Thomas was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service in lieu of 30 days imprisonment.