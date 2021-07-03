Man caught with box-cutter knives in Cork City jailed

Emmet Curley, 42, claimed he was making figurines for his children
Man caught with box-cutter knives in Cork City jailed

Judge Olann Kelleher sentenced Emmet Curley to four months in prison.

Sat, 03 Jul, 2021 - 08:00
Liam Heylin

 A 42-year-old man caught with two box-cutter knives in his backpack claimed he was making figurines for his children.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he did not accept that excuse and he sentenced Emmet Curley to four months in prison.

The 42-year-old, who is originally from Shannon, Co Clare, pleaded guilty to the charge of carrying the two knives.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted from the evidence of Sergeant Pat Lyons that Curley had a previous conviction for carrying a knife.

Sgt Lyons said the defendant was searched at Lower Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork, on June 26, 2020, and the box-cutter knives with three-inch blades were found in his bag.

Sgt Lyons said the defendant told gardaí he used them for arts and crafts but he understood it was an offence to be carrying them around.

'Making figurines'

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke said of the accused, “He was in the doorway of a shop at Oliver Plunkett Street and the box-cutters were in his haversack. He was making figurines for his children.”

 Mr Burke said the defendant was on a methadone drug treatment programme and was doing well. He has been living with the Simon community in Cork for many years and they recently organised rental accommodation for him.

Mr Burke said that while he had been getting into trouble in the past, Curley had been staying out of trouble recently.

Judge Kelleher said: “I accept everything you say. The problem for the court is that he now has three convictions for knives and he has four convictions for assaults. And he is caught carrying knives again in the city.” 

This latest sentence relates to the knives and repeated begging offences which Curley also admitted.

More in this section

Cameron Blair: Case collapses against teenager accused of producing knife in dispute Cameron Blair trial witness who went to Ayia Napa when due to give evidence arrested 
Newspaper allowed see garda report in defamation case Newspaper allowed see garda report in defamation case
FILE PHOTO A 10-year-old boy has died after a quad bike accident in Co. Laois. The boy was airlifted to Temple Street Children's 11-year-old settles case against hospital for €7.5m
#courtsplace: cork
Courts of Criminal Justice, Dublin

Two women due in court on human trafficking, prostitution, and money laundering offences

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

  • 33
  • 38
  • 39
  • 40
  • 43
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices