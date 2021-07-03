Man caught with box-cutter knives in Cork City jailed

A 42-year-old man caught with two box-cutter knives in his backpack claimed he was making figurines for his children.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he did not accept that excuse and he sentenced Emmet Curley to four months in prison.

The 42-year-old, who is originally from Shannon, Co Clare, pleaded guilty to the charge of carrying the two knives.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted from the evidence of Sergeant Pat Lyons that Curley had a previous conviction for carrying a knife.

Sgt Lyons said the defendant was searched at Lower Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork, on June 26, 2020, and the box-cutter knives with three-inch blades were found in his bag.

Sgt Lyons said the defendant told gardaí he used them for arts and crafts but he understood it was an offence to be carrying them around.

'Making figurines'

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke said of the accused, “He was in the doorway of a shop at Oliver Plunkett Street and the box-cutters were in his haversack. He was making figurines for his children.”

Mr Burke said the defendant was on a methadone drug treatment programme and was doing well. He has been living with the Simon community in Cork for many years and they recently organised rental accommodation for him.

Mr Burke said that while he had been getting into trouble in the past, Curley had been staying out of trouble recently.

Judge Kelleher said: “I accept everything you say. The problem for the court is that he now has three convictions for knives and he has four convictions for assaults. And he is caught carrying knives again in the city.”

This latest sentence relates to the knives and repeated begging offences which Curley also admitted.