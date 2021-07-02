One in every eight inmates are in prison for sexual offences

Over 400 people are currently in prison for sexual offences.

According to the Irish Prison Service, a similar number are behind bars for murder and other homicide crimes.

Latest figures show 3,109 people are currently serving sentences in prison around the country.

Over one in every eight inmates are behind bars for sexual crimes - involving 424 people.

Noeline Blackwell, from Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, says that is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the number of offences committed.

"About 3,000 cases have been reported to the Gardaí each year over the last couple of years," said Ms Blackwell.

"Of those, about 150 people end up with a prison term."

Ms Blackwell said that 150 people serving a prison sentence is only the "tiniest possible percentage" of the number of prosecutions that happen.

Rape survivor Debbie Cole says there should be minimum sentences for sex crimes.

"Every day there are multiple cases in the news of sex offenders that when they go to the court it's a lottery depending on what judge they get," said Ms Cole.

Other figures show 407 inmates are in prison because of homicide offences, such as murder.

A total of 360 people are currently serving life sentences in jail - involving 350 men and 10 women.

Of the non-Irish nationals in custody, the top nationality is Polish - involving 114 people.