Man, 20s, arrested in relation to the murder of Keane Mulready-Woods 

The 17-year-old was last seen alive in Drogheda on January 12, 2020
Keane Mulready-Woods was last seen alive in Drogheda on January 12, 2020.

Thu, 01 Jul, 2021 - 19:58

A man in his late 20s has been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of Keane Mulready-Woods.

The man was arrested in the Dublin area this morning, July 1, and is currently being detained at a County Louth Garda Station.

The 17-year-old was last seen alive in Drogheda on January 12, 2020. 

The following day, some of the teenager's dismembered body parts were found in a sports bag in the Moatview area of Coolock in Dublin.

Two days later, more remains were found in a burning car in a laneway in the Drumcondra area of Dublin.

The torso was discovered 14 months later, on March 11, hidden in an overgrown ravine during an extensive search of waste ground at Rathmullan Park.

Two men charged with murdering Keane Mulready-Woods in Drogheda have been served with a notice that their trials will go ahead in the Special Criminal Court.

A trial date will be set on July 19.

