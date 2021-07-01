Woman pleads guilty to identifying Boy A in Kriegel murder

Woman pleads guilty to identifying Boy A in Kriegel murder

Hazel Fitzpatrick of Easton Green, Leixlip, Co. Kildare. Picture: Collins Courts

Thu, 01 Jul, 2021 - 11:14
Brion Hoban

A woman has pleaded guilty to posting a photo online of one of the boys convicted of the murder of Ana Kriegel.

Hazel Fitzpatrick, aged 25, of Easton Green, Easton Road, Leixlip, Co Kildare, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to posting a picture on her Facebook account which includes a picture of Boy A in contravention of the Children's Act 2001 within the state on or about June 19, 2019.

Anne-Marie Lawlor SC, defending, told the court that her client has no previous convictions and asked the court to direct a report from the Probation Service in the circumstances.

Murder victim Ana Kriegel.
Murder victim Ana Kriegel.

Judge Melanie Greally agreed to order the report. 

She said she was not sure if there were any victim impact implications, but said if there are she was directing a victim impact statement on a non-prejudice basis.

Judge Greally remanded Fitzpatrick on continuing bail and adjourned the matter for sentence on November 4, next.

Ana Kriegel was aged just 14 when she was murdered at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan, Co. Dublin, on May 14, 2018. Her body was found in the disused farmhouse on May 17, three days after she was reported missing.

More in this section

Cocaine in plastic packet on black background Cocaine use in Ireland 'has doubled since 2003'
Inquest into Death of 3 Year Old Estlin Wall Truck driver's 'crazy' manoeuvre led to crash that killed 3-year-old Estlin
A nurse is to give a shot of the A(H1N1) Boy who developed sleep disorder after swine flu jab settles case for €900,000
#courtscrimeplace: dublin circuit criminal courtperson: anna kriegelperson: hazel fitzpatrick
Woman pleads guilty to identifying Boy A in Kriegel murder

Man jailed for nine months over defilement of girl, 15

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

  • 33
  • 38
  • 39
  • 40
  • 43
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices