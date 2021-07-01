Woman pleads guilty to identifying Boy A in Kriegel murder

A woman has pleaded guilty to posting a photo online of one of the boys convicted of the murder of Ana Kriegel.

Hazel Fitzpatrick, aged 25, of Easton Green, Easton Road, Leixlip, Co Kildare, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to posting a picture on her Facebook account which includes a picture of Boy A in contravention of the Children's Act 2001 within the state on or about June 19, 2019.