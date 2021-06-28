Two women arrested in Garda probe into human trafficking, prostitution, and money laundering 

Gardaí have arrested two women as part of an operation targeting human trafficking, organised prostitution and money laundering.
Earlier this morning, officers attached to the Human Trafficking Investigation and Coordination Unit (HTICU) at the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) conducted a number of searches at locations in Roscommon, Longford and Donegal.
The two women — one aged in her 40s and another in her 30s — were arrested following the searches.
They are currently detained at an undisclosed North Dublin garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 on suspicion of organised crime offences.
They can be held for a period of 7 days.
A GNPSB spokesperson called on any persons who have been the victim of human trafficking to contact the bureau directly or to phone the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
Any information communicated will be treated with the utmost confidentiality and sensitivity, the spokesperson added.
An investigation into this morning's searches and arrests is ongoing.