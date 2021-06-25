Trial order for teen 'full up on cocaine and benzos' who hi-jacked taxi driver at knife-point

A 17-year-old Dublin boy, who was “full up on benzodiazepine and cocaine” when he allegedly hi-jacked a taxi driver at knife-point, has been sent forward for trial to the Circuit Court.

The boy was charged with unlawful seizure of a taxi in Dublin 2, motor theft and three counts of dangerous driving on the night of September 23 last. He was arrested after gardaí spotted him driving past Government Buildings.

The taxi driver, a father of three, feared for his life, had his car written off and will no longer work nights as a result of the incident, the Dublin Children’s Court has heard.

Served with book of evidence

The teenager was served with a book of evidence and Judge Paul Kelly granted a trial order sending the boy forward for trial to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where he will face his next hearing in September.

A preliminary hearing previously resulted in a decision that the case should be sent to a higher court with tougher sentencing powers.

In an outline of the allegations given earlier, Garda Frank Johnson told the court the taxi was booked online. The driver picked up the youth and another male in Finglas, and he brought them to the city-centre.

A montage of dash cam video clips, with audio, was played in court.

It showed the youth and a second male in the back seat directing the driver to a car park on Dawson Street.

The youth was behind the driver and sat forward before he held a knife to him. The video showed him demand “give me the f*****g money” and “give us money”.

The driver jumped out of the car as it was still in motion on Schoolhouse Lane East and a bottle was thrown at him.

Street CCTV footage showed the teen getting into the car and he was joined by the second male.

The dash cam footage showed him laughing as he drove from the scene.

Gardaí collected video evidence of the car as it sped on South Frederick St, Molesworth St and Molesworth Place.

Gardaí noticed the car passing Government Buildings and pursued it as it returned to Schoolhouse Lane East, where it crashed into a wall, and the boy attempted to flee on foot.

The defence

The defence pleaded with the juvenile court to accept jurisdiction and said the teenager was willing to plead guilty. The court heard he had a troubled background, and was given drugs by an older male just after he spent months getting help from welfare agencies.

The boy’s parents also had drug problems, the court heard.

He had no prior criminal convictions and his solicitor submitted that it was extraordinary for a youth’s first offence to be for such a serious offence.

The boy was “immeasurably apologetic”, would plead guilty and was “trying to break the cycle he was born into”, his solicitor Aonghus McCarthy had said. A welfare report, however, showed the boy had disengaged from therapeutic services.

The solicitor said the boy was a child with major disadvantages who was not able to say no.

Mr McCarthy submitted that the boy is now “completely different from the young person full up on benzodiazepine and cocaine who took the car”.

However, jurisdiction was refused.

The youth remains on bail.