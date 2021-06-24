Population decline in south Kerry justifies greenway project, court told

The High Court is hearing two separate challenges aimed at quashing permission for a greenway between Glenbeigh and just outside Cahersiveen
Population decline in south Kerry justifies greenway project, court told

Part of the route for the proposed South Kerry greenway which environmental activist Peter Sweetman claims fails to ensure a system of strict protection for the Kerry slug and the Lesser Horseshoe bat in their natural range. File photo

Thu, 24 Jun, 2021 - 16:42
Ann O’Loughlin

Population decline was among the factors taken into account by Kerry County Council in seeking planning approval for a cycle and pedestrian greenway in south Kerry, the High Court has heard.

An inspector for An Bord Pleanála had concluded the census data advanced was “robust” and that conclusion stands, Brian Foley SC, for the board said on Thursday.

There was no legal error in considering population issues, he said. While the council had said population decline in the region formed part of the need for the greenway, that was not the only issue and the council had offered a “much wider” justification for the project.

Mr Foley also rejected arguments that, because the board granted permission for a greenway which excluded a proposed section between Cahersiveen and Renard, there was a requirement to consider additional environmental and road safety impacts.

Counsel further disputed that the board failed to advance reasons for the making of compulsory purchase orders over certain lands for the greenway.

Mr Foley, with David Browne BL, was outlining arguments opposing two legal challenges aimed at overturning the board’s permission for the project.

Kerry County Council sought permission for a 31.9km greenway between Glenbeigh and Renard.

The board granted permission last November for a greenway between Glenbeigh and just outside Cahersiveen, to run mainly along the disused route of the Southern and Western Railway, and including a 3m wide paved surface.

Read More

Judge urged to overturn permission for south Kerry greenway

Mr Justice Richard Humphreys is hearing two separate challenges aimed at quashing that permission.

One is by a local farmer, James Clifford, and environmental activist Peter Sweetman.

The second is by a number of local landowners whose lands have been compulsorily acquired for the greenway.

The cases are against the board and various State parties, with the council as a notice party.

The grounds of challenge in the Clifford/Sweetman case include claims the permission contravenes EU directives on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Habitats and failed to ensure a system of strict protection for the Kerry slug and the Lesser Horseshoe bat in their natural range.

The core claim against the State parties is of failure to transpose into Irish law an obligation to determine if a road should be made subject of an EIA.

The claims against the State will be subject of a separate module, for hearing in November.

In the landowners challenge, they raise issues about the process resulting in the confirmation of compulsory purchase orders for part of their lands.

The hearing continues on Friday.

More in this section

Cork fraudster to be resentenced after judge slammed early release from prison Cork fraudster to be resentenced after judge slammed early release from prison
Kevin Meehan Jennie Wong3 Woman in Kerry hotel lift collapse settles case
Clare gardaí seize €51k worth of cannabis plants in Kilrush Clare gardaí seize €51k worth of cannabis plants in Kilrush
environmentgreenwayplace: kerryperson: peter sweetnam
FILE PHOTO The High Court has ruled that businessman Sean Dunne no longer has to pay €7,000 a month to creditors as part of his

Sean Dunne and Isle of Man trust seek to set aside High Court freezing order

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

  • 1
  • 4
  • 15
  • 29
  • 38
  • 40
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices