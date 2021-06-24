Man due in court charged with false imprisonment in Tipperary

Thu, 24 Jun, 2021 - 10:41
Greg Murphy

Gardaí in Tipperary have arrested and charged a man in relation to a false imprisonment incident in Clonmel on April 18.

The man, aged in his 40s, was arrested as part of an ongoing investigation in the alleged false imprisonment of a woman at a house in the town.

He was detained at Clonmel Garda Station where he has since been charged.

The man has also been charged in connection with producing a weapon capable of inflicting serious injury during a dispute in the area in December of last year.

He is due before Cashel District Court later this morning.

