Man, 50s, charged after robbery at Cork shop

A man in his 50s has been arrested and charged over a robbery at a shop in Cork city in November.
At around 3pm on November 24, gardaí in Watercourse Road received a report that a man had entered a shop on Shandon Street and tried to force open the till, which was empty. At the time, the shop was closed to the public.
Gardaí began an investigation.
The accused was arrested in Cork on Saturday, June 19, and brought to Mayfield Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
He is due to appear before Cork City District Court on Monday, June 28, at 10.30am.