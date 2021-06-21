Nkencho family calls on coroner to investigate racial link to killing

The family of George Nkencho, who was fatally shot by gardaí at his west Dublin home last year, has called on the Dublin City Coroner to conduct a wide examination to consider if his death was linked to racial policing and discrimination.

Counsel for the family, Seán Rafter BL, told an inquest into the death of Mr Nkencho (27) which opened at the Dublin Coroner’s Court at the RDS in Ballsbridge on Monday that his family wanted the coroner, Dr Myra Cullinane, to look at the wider and broad policing issues beyond the specific circumstances of his death to examine the shooting “of a black man at the hands of white police officers.”

Mr Rafter said it was an issue for the wider black community as well as being in the public interest as it had similarities with other international deaths.

He said the inquest should examine if the discharge of firearms was necessary.

George Nkencho.

Mr Rafter also expressed concern at how false allegations and lies about Mr Nkencho had been disseminated in online forums following his death.

At the start of the hearing, Dr Cullinane said the purpose of an inquest was to establish the facts of a sudden and unexpected death but it was not its role to attach any blame.

The inquest heard evidence from Mr Nkencho’s aunt, Grace Anyanwu, about the formal identification of her nephew’s body at the Dublin City Mortuary on December 31, 2020.

Ms Anyanwu explained she had been appointed the family’s point of contact with Gabriel Chyrstal, a liaison officer with the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.

An autopsy carried out by pathologist, Dr Kathleen Han Suyin, gave the cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds to the torso with no contributory factors.

Dr Cullinane granted an application by GSOC senior investigation officer, Stuart Duguid, to adjourn the inquest as a GSOC investigation into Mr Nkencho’s death was ongoing.

Mr Duguid told the inquest that the investigative stage of the inquiry was about “half way through” with some officers who had used force on the day still to be interviewed.

However, Mr Duguid said he hoped the inquiry could be completed by the time of the first anniversary of Mr Nkencho’s death at the end of the year.

However, he said its findings would then need to be considered by both the commission and the DPP.

Expressing her deepest condolences to Mr Nkencho’s family over a death in “very tragic circumstances,” the coroner adjourned the inquest until December 14.

Outside the hearing, Mr Nkencho’s sister, Grateful, said it was a “heartbreaking day for her family” which had reopened the horror of what happened on their own doorstep six months ago.

She questioned why the recent arrest by gardaí of a man who had shot at them in Blanchardstown following the use of professional negotiators had not happened in her brother’s case.

“All we want is a full investigation to bring out truth and justice,” said Ms Nkencho.

She claimed the proposed local diversity forum recently agreed by the acting Minister for Justice, Heather Humphreys at the request of her family would need gardaí to be accountable to the communities they police, including minorities.

A group of around 50 supporters staged a demonstration outside the inquest.