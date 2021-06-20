'Unapologetic' Cork man assaulted gardaí after sister's wake 

A man who assaulted gardaí after being arrested at his sister's wake was "unapologetic" afterwards and told officers he "should have finished the job".

Dan Doherty, of Ballinkeen, Millstreet in Co Cork, pleaded guilty at Macroom District Court to charges arising out of an incident in December 2019.

Garda Sergeant Trish O'Sullivan told Judge James McNulty that, shortly after 7am on December 11, 2019, gardaí received a call regarding a disturbance at a wake in Donoughmore.

On arrival, gardaí met Mr Doherty, who is now aged 25. The court heard he was intoxicated and aggressive and he was arrested for breach of the peace.

However, once placed in the rear of the patrol car he lunged forwards and began "screaming incoherently", Sgt O'Sullivan said.

He tried to headbutt one officer who was seated beside him in the vehicle, and then spat at the driver of the car, hitting him six or seven times. Mr Doherty also repeatedly kicked out with his legs, and gardaí had to call for a van to transport Mr Doherty to Macroom Garda Station.

Sgt O'Sullivan said that when questioned afterwards, Mr Doherty was unapologetic and "said he should have finished the job".

The court heard Mr Doherty had 43 previous convictions, the most recent for a public order offence in Limerick for which he received a three-month suspended sentence.

Mr Doherty's solicitor, Jack Purcell, said his client had a chronic alcohol problem and had no memory of the incident.

The court heard the wake had been for Mr Doherty's sister, who had died from cancer aged in her 30s.

Judge McNulty sympathised on the passing of Mr Doherty's sister, but sentenced him to five months in jail for an assault on one of the gardaí and gave him another five-month sentence regarding the assault on the second officer. Other summonses regarding obstructing officers were taken into account.

Regarding a public order offence, the judge convicted Mr Doherty, but said he would suspend that sentence for two years on the usual conditions that he is of good behaviour and keeps the peace, and also on the condition that he go under the supervision of the Probation Service for one year on his release from prison.