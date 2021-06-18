Man arrested following seizure of over €333k in cash and drugs

Cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €180,000 was seized along with a total of €153,900 in cash.
The total cash seized in the course of the operation is €153,900. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Fri, 18 Jun, 2021 - 22:10
Michelle McGlynn

A man has been arrested after over €333,000 in cash and drugs were seized as part of an operation targeting organised crime in Dublin.

At 10pm on Thursday night, Gardaí intercepted a van on Oscar Traynor Road in Coolock.

During a search of the van, cash in the amount of €15,000 was found and seized.

A man, aged 46, was arrested on suspicion of involvement in money laundering offences.

He was brought to Coolock Garda Station and has since been charged and is expected to appear before Dublin District Court tomorrow.

During a follow-up search of a premises in North Dublin, cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €180,000 was seized along with a further quantity of cash.

The total cash seized in the course of the operation is €153,900.

The drugs seized will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.

