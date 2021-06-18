Intoxicated man who threatened to cut his father's throat jailed for 18 months

A young man who came home drunk and wanted his father to fight him later threatened to cut his throat with a carving knife.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin imposed a two-year jail term on the 20-year-old, with the last six months suspended, at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The judge said: “This is a very sad case. To think that a father and mother have to put up with this from their young son must be extremely upsetting for them and hugely traumatic and all within their own home.

"And they had to go and get the assistance of the guards and it is now out in the public.

“This man was comatose when the guards arrived. To think he was brandishing a knife is just frightening. His life appears to be substantially destroyed by drugs.”

As well as the 18-month jail term, the judge said the accused was not to approach the family home for 12 months after his release from prison. He was sentenced for making the death threat and producing a knife.

Emmet Boyle, defence barrister, said:

It is lamentable that at the age of 20 he has 51 convictions — all drink related.

Garda Seán Murphy said that the young man produced a carving knife and a smaller steak knife threatened to cut his father’s throat during the incident on January 8.

He arrived at the family home that night and his father was watching television. The defendant was highly intoxicated and challenged his father to a fight. His father declined and went to bed.

At one stage, the defendant’s mother went downstairs and met her son coming up and said he was going to cut his father’s throat. She stopped him going upstairs. He returned downstairs and threw the knife into the kitchen.

Later when he was taken away by gardaí he said to his parents — who have a protection order against him — “I’ll come back and get ye.”

Mr Boyle BL suggested the defendant’s problem was drink and that when he was not drinking he was OK. Garda Murphy replied: “Generally yes.”