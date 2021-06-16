Convicted rapist alleged to have breached Sex Offenders Act by going on Tinder

A convicted rapist is alleged to have breached the Sex Offenders Act by going on the dating app Tinder.

Ian Horgan, previously of 4 The Hermitage in Macroom, Co Cork, appeared before Macroom District Court having been charged with the offence earlier this month.

The 37-year-old told Judge James McNulty he had now moved to Limerick and had notified gardaí, as required by his bail conditions.

Judge McNulty declined a request to alter the curfew which Mr Horgan must adhere to.

Sergeant Trish O'Sullivan said yesterday a file was due to be sent to the DPP by the end of this week, and the matter was adjourned until June 30 in Bandon.

Gardaí allege Mr Horgan used Tinder under the name ‘Cian’.

A condition of his bail is that he not use any social media sites under his own name, an alias, or any other name not reported to Gardaí.

Mr Horgan, who is on the sex offenders register, is alleged to have used an assumed name on Tinder and failed to tell gardaí.

Horgan was aged 16 when he was arrested on suspicion of raping and killing Rachel Kiely, 22, in the Regional Park in Ballincollig, Cork, on October 26, 2000.

Ms Kiely, a beautician and a neighbour of the Horgan family, had failed to return home that evening after taking her dogs for a walk in the park.

Following an extensive search, her body was discovered concealed in undergrowth near the ruins of an old building inside the park.

She had been raped and strangled.

Horgan was one of several people placed in the park by eyewitnesses around the same time Ms Kiely went missing.

Arrested a few days later, he admitted to gardaí that he had been in the park, but denied harming Ms Kiely. However, DNA and fibres would later link him to the crime.

Horgan was charged a few weeks later with her sexual assault and murder.

He denied both charges, and was remanded in custody to St Patrick’s Institution.

By the time the trial started in early 2002, he was old enough to be publicly named.

The 26-day trial was told that analysis of fibres showed green, blue, and brown acrylic fibres found on the grey fleece jacket Ms Kiely was wearing at the time of her death matched fibres from Horgan’s jumper.

In June 2002, the jury found him guilty of both charges and he was sentenced to life in prison for murder, and later to 10 years for rape.

The Court of Criminal Appeal, however, overturned the "unsafe" conviction in December 2004, and Horgan was released on bail pending a retrial.

It was while he was out on bail in 2005 that he was arrested and charged with robbery and the unlawful taking of a car at Clondrohid post office, west of Cork City.

Just over a year later, Horgan pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to Rachel Kiely’s manslaughter and was convicted of her rape.

He was sentenced to eight years in prison, six of which were suspended.

In 2007, Horgan went on trial for the post office robbery, and a jury found him guilty on both charges.

He received an eight-year jail term, but successfully appealed the conviction.