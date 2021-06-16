Driver reversed at speed for almost 1km away from gardaí after 'a rush of blood to the head'

A man who reversed at speed for almost 1km away from gardaí, before then speeding off after his vehicle glanced against the patrol car, did so after "a rush of blood to the head" because his motor tax was out of date.

Shane O'Donovan, aged 20, of Knockskeagh, Lyre, pleaded guilty to causing €100 worth of criminal damage to the patrol car and also faced a charge of dangerous driving, although his solicitor said his client would plead guilty to careless driving.

At Clonakilty District Court, Detective Sergeant Michael Lyons told Judge James McNulty the episode took place at 12.50am on April 29 last near Ballinscarthy in West Cork.

The court heard Det Sgt Lyons was on patrol with a colleague in an unmarked vehicle and saw another car, a black BMW, approach.

Det Sgt Lyons, who works with the drugs unit, said it was on a minor road and so one car would have to yield to allow another to pass.

Began to reverse at very high speed

Det Sgt Lyons said he saw two people were in the other car, which began to reverse at very high speed. The blue lights were activated on the Garda vehicle but the BMW continued to reverse and passed a number of areas where it could have pulled in.

The reversing continued for 800m, the court heard, until the BMW arrived at a T junction, reversing into a ditch so as to then pull forward and drive away.

Det Sgt Lyons said his colleague anticipated this and tried to pull the Garda vehicle in front of the BMW to box it in, but was unable to do it in time, meaning the BMW glanced off the patrol car and then drove away. By the time the Garda car righted itself, there was no sign of the other vehicle.

Det Sgt Lyons carried out enquiries and at 3.30pm the next day, the BMW was located at a quarry near Lisselan Golf Club. Nearby, O'Donovan was driving a digger. He was cautioned and then admitted his actions from the previous night.

Det Sgt Lyons said O'Donovan had told him that there was no tax on the vehicle and he thought it was going to be seized.

Det Sgt Lyons stressed the incident had nothing to do with anything related to drugs and that O'Donovan had apologised and had met the case very fairly.

"I believe he got a rush of blood to the head," Det Sgt Lyons said.

O'Donovan's solicitor, Conrad Murphy, said his client drove for a living for a plant hire firm and had a full driving licence and therefore would effectively lose his job if he was disqualified from driving.

No previous convictions

Mr Conrad said O'Donovan had no previous convictions and had also had some difficulties recently, describing him as "very remorseful" and echoing Det Sgt Lyons's view that it had been "a rush of blood to the head".

The court was told O'Donovan had also paid €100 to cover the damage to the garda car.

Judge McNulty said the facts did not support reducing the dangerous driving charge to a careless driving charge but that he would consider the matter before a final decision.

He asked that a probation report be prepared for November 5, at which time O'Donovan was to have a bank draft for €1,000 payable to the court services, when the matter will be finalised.