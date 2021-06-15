Man to plead guilty to possession of three vintage revolvers and ammunition at house in West Cork

A man is to plead guilty in the circuit court to possession of three vintage revolvers and ammunition at a house in Clonakilty last January.

Jan Walowy, aged 60, had first appeared in court following his arrest in late January after gardaí had found the weapons — three Webley revolvers and 12 rounds of .445 calibre ammunition — during a search of 43 Molaga St, Clonakilty, where Mr Walowy lives.

At a court appearance on January 23, Det Garda James Keane told Judge Colm Roberts he had arrested Mr Walowy, who is originally from the Czech Republic, at Clonakilty Garda Station at 5.33pm on Friday and later at 9.13pm that day, charged him with the offences.

Det Garda Keane said to the charge he had a Webley Revolver VI in his possession, Mr Walowy replied "no".

As to the charge he had unlawful possession of the ammunition, the court heard Mr Walowy had replied: "No, it's all clear."

On the charge of unlawful possession of another Webley revolver, Mr Walowy had replied: "There is nothing to say."

On the charge of unlawful possession of another Webley revolver, a different model, he had replied "no".

All charges are contrary to the Firearms Act 1964, as amended.

However, yesterday at Clonakilty District Court, Judge James McNulty was told Mr Walowy would now be proceeding to the circuit court on the basis of a signed plea.

The judge heard Mr Walowy had faced four charges and a book of evidence had been due to be served on him.

However, Mr Walowy's solicitor, Conrad Murphy, said that would not now be necessary as his client was going forward on a signed plea.

Sgt Paul Kelly said that despite the offences being scheduled offences, and therefore charges that could have been dealt with by the Special Criminal Court, the DPP had directed that they be dealt with at circuit court level.

Mr Walowy was released to appear before Cork circuit court this Friday, on his own bond of €5,000, no cash required. He was also granted legal aid for the circuit court matters.

At the first court appearance in January, Mr Murphy said his client, who works in a factory and who sends money home to the Czech Republic to one of his two children, was of extremely limited financial means.