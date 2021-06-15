Bomb disposal unit safely remove device from Dublin garden

A suspicious device discovered in Dublin earlier today has been removed to a safe location.

A number of houses were evacuated after the device was found in the back garden of a house at Nottingham Street in Dublin 3.

The area was sealed off and the army bomb disposal unit was called in.

The device has seen been removed and the street has reopened.

Suspicious device reported in Dublin city

6.50pm

: A suspicious device has reportedly been discovered in Dublin city centre this evening.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a house following reports of the device.

The device was located in the Nottingham Street area of Dublin 3.

The scene has been sealed off.