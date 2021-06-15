Bomb disposal unit safely remove device from Dublin garden

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a house following reports of the device.
Bomb disposal unit safely remove device from Dublin garden

Gardaí on the scene at Nottingham Street this evening.

Tue, 15 Jun, 2021 - 22:27
Michelle McGlynn

A suspicious device discovered in Dublin earlier today has been removed to a safe location.

A number of houses were evacuated after the device was found in the back garden of a house at Nottingham Street in Dublin 3.

The area was sealed off and the army bomb disposal unit was called in.

The device has seen been removed and the street has reopened.

Suspicious device reported in Dublin city

6.50pm

: A suspicious device has reportedly been discovered in Dublin city centre this evening.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a house following reports of the device.

The device was located in the Nottingham Street area of Dublin 3.

The scene has been sealed off.

Read More

No lifeguards for Waterford beach where kids were dragged by riptide until month's end 

More in this section

Covid denier who threatened to chop up his wife jailed for coercive control of his family Covid denier who threatened to chop up his wife jailed for coercive control of his family
Cape Clear ferryman found guilty of sexually assaulting woman  Cape Clear ferryman found guilty of sexually assaulting woman 
€15m settlement for daughter horrifically injured in crash involving car driven by father €15m settlement for daughter horrifically injured in crash involving car driven by father
gardai
Gavel, scales of justice and law books

Woman who allegedly had sex with dog to face trial

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

  • 1
  • 14
  • 22
  • 28
  • 37
  • 45
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices