Young man admits selling cocaine and ketamine in Cork

Khan Kelly pleaded guilty to the charges of having cocaine and ketamine for sale or supply to others on March 13, 2020, at Castletownbere, County Cork. File picture: iStock

Wed, 16 Jun, 2021 - 08:18
Liam Heylin

A young man yesterday confessed to having cocaine and ketamine for sale or supply in Castletownbere.

Khan Kelly was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he pleaded guilty to the charges of having cocaine and ketamine for sale or supply to others on March 13, 2020, at Castletownbere, County Cork.

Defence barrister Peter O’Flynn said the accused had no previous convictions and was presently engaging with Arbour House rehabilitation.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin adjourned sentencing of the accused, Khan Kelly of The Square, Castletownbere, until June 22.

