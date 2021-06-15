Cash, clothes, a car, and a Rolex watch seized in CAB raid 

Among the items of note seized in the CAB raid was a Rolex watch, a Volkswagen Passat, and nearly €20,000 in cash. 
Cash sums seized during the CAB raid. Picture: Gardaí

Tue, 15 Jun, 2021 - 14:48
Ciarán Sunderland

Officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) seized designer handbags, watches, cash, and clothes this morning after raids took place in four counties. 

CAB officers searched business premises, a mobile home, and three residents in the course of this morning's raid in Louth, Meath, Wexford, and Dublin. 

The total number of items uncovered included: 

  •  Cash to the sum total of €19,000.
  •  A Rolex Watch.
  •  A number of Chanel and Louis Vuitton handbags.
  •  A Volkswagen Passat vehicle.
  •  Assorted designer goods and footwear.
  •  Electronic devices.
  •  Assorted Documentation.

CAB officers taking part in the search were assisted by the Customs Dog Unit. 

A statement from CAB said the search was a significant development in an ongoing operation targeting the assets of an individual identified as a member of an organised crime group operating in Ireland and internationally. 

Designer shoes seized in the CAB raid. Picture: Gardaí
The operation is also focused on property assets accumulated by the individual. 

