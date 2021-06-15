Cash, clothes, a car, and a Rolex watch seized in CAB raid 

Officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) seized designer handbags, watches, cash, and clothes this morning after raids took place in four counties.
CAB officers searched business premises, a mobile home, and three residents in the course of this morning's raid in Louth, Meath, Wexford, and Dublin.
Among the items of note seized in the CAB raid was a Rolex watch, a Volkswagen Passat, and nearly €20,000 in cash.
The total number of items uncovered included:
- Cash to the sum total of €19,000.
- A Rolex Watch.
- A number of Chanel and Louis Vuitton handbags.
- A Volkswagen Passat vehicle.
- Assorted designer goods and footwear.
- Electronic devices.
- Assorted Documentation.
CAB officers taking part in the search were assisted by the Customs Dog Unit.
A statement from CAB said the search was a significant development in an ongoing operation targeting the assets of an individual identified as a member of an organised crime group operating in Ireland and internationally.
The operation is also focused on property assets accumulated by the individual.