Munster rape trial: Sexual abuse charges against child's grandmother dropped

The woman was accused of three counts of sexually assaulting her granddaughter. She had denied the charges.
Mr Justice Paul McDermott said that following legal argument, he had made the decision that the case against the woman was to be withdrawn and that she was to be found not guilty by direction of the trial judge. File photo

Tue, 15 Jun, 2021 - 13:08
Isabel Hayes

The jury in a child abuse trial of three men and four women has been told the case against the children's grandmother has been withdrawn.

Addressing the jury this morning, Mr Justice Paul McDermott said that following legal argument, he had made the decision that the case against the woman was to be withdrawn and that she was to be found not guilty by direction of the trial judge.

The woman, who is in her 50s, was accused of three counts of sexually assaulting her granddaughter. She had denied the charges.

Earlier in the trial, the child gave evidence under cross-examination that she could not remember her grandmother doing anything to her.

The remaining six accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, include the parents, aunts and uncles of the three main child complainants. The parents are also accused of neglecting two younger children. They deny all charges against them.

The trial continues.

