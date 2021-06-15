Man threatened woman with imitation handgun in attempted armed robbery

Gardaí and the Armed Support Unit responded to the attempted robbery to make the arrest. 
The man aged in his late teens fled the scene but was later arrested. File picture. 

Tue, 15 Jun, 2021 - 11:51
Ciarán Sunderland

A man threatened a woman with an imitation firearm in an attempted robbery yesterday afternoon in Co Louth. 

The man in his late teens approached the woman in Drogheda, Co Louth just after 3pm and demanded money from her several times. 

He then produced a black handgun, pointed the weapon at her and fired however no shot was discharged. 

The man fled from the scene between Park View and Patrick Street in the town. 

Responding gardaí with the assistance from the Armed Support Unit arrested a man nearby after 4pm. 

Gardaí seized an imitation firearm after a search conducted nearby at Park View uncovered the black handgun. 

It has been sent for forensic analysis. 

The man is detained at Drogheda Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Truck driver pleads guilty to dangerous driving causing death of woman in Cork

