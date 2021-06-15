Truck driver pleads guilty to dangerous driving causing death of woman in Cork

A 49-year-old motorist accused of dangerous driving causing death arising out of a fatal incident which claimed the life of a pedestrian in her 50s in Cork city more than a year ago pleaded guilty to the offence yesterday.
The motorist was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he pleaded guilty to the single count on the indictment against him.
Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin remanded the accused on bail to appear for sentencing June 25. Defence barrister, Emmet Boyle, said that no defence reports were required in advance of sentencing. Prosecution barrister, Donal O’Sullivan, said the victim impact statement had already been prepared by the family of the deceased.
Fortune Chigumira of An Caireal, Carrigtwohill, County Cork, faced a charge that on February 10, 2020, at Smith Street, Cork, he drove dangerously, thereby causing the death of Maeve Murphy.
No background details to the alleged offence were outlined in court. It was reported at the time that a woman was fatally injured after being struck by a reversing truck on Smith Street, which spans from Oliver Plunkett Street to South Mall, Cork, shortly before 4pm on Monday afternoon on February 10, 2020.
The defendant has been on bail since he was first charged.